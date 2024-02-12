(Bloomberg) -- The Danish government has reached a deal with labor unions, agreeing to an 8.8% increase in salaries over two years for a range of state employees from military personnel to high school teachers

The agreement covers around 200,000 employees, according to a statement published by the government over the weekend. The deal still needs the final approval of union members.

Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen described the wage increase as significant but responsible. Some unions had sought raises of as much as 10%, according to newspaper Borsen.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.