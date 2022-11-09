(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s housing-market downturn worsened last month, mirroring similar developments in its Scandinavian neighbors amid soaring borrowing costs and the highest inflation rates in four decades.

Home prices in the Nordic nation are falling at the fastest pace since 2011, data provider Boligsiden A/S said. In a parallel with neighbors Sweden and Norway, prices remain clearly above pre-pandemic levels, after two years of surging demand in the region that was more resilient to the Covid-19 crisis than most rich nations.

Apartment prices fell 2% in October from September, the fifth monthly drop, while single-family houses lost 1.6%, sliding for a fourth month, according to Boligsiden’s Market Index compiling information from property brokers. In Copenhagen, prices for flats have now declined 11% from their peaks in May with a “more varied” picture for houses, Boligsiden said.

“As a consequence of a high level of interest rates as well as accelerating inflation and increased heating costs, demand for both types of housing has fallen greatly in a short time,” Birgit Daetz, an economist at Boligsiden, said in the statement.

Danish price declines compare to an 11% decline from the March peak in Sweden that’s become one of the bellwethers of the global housing downturn. The region’s largest lender Nordea said last month it expects a drop of “more than 10%” in Denmark, while it forecast this week that Swedish home values will fall 20% from their peaks.

