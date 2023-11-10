(Bloomberg) -- Denmark recorded almost no inflation last month as the rate of price increases dropped to its lowest since May 2020, dragged down by lower prices for electricity and heating.

The inflation rate is now at levels last seen when Denmark held the world record in negative interest rates. The Nordic country, whose central bank doesn’t even have an official inflation target, has now seen one of Europe’s fastest swings in price increases as the rate of inflation was at four-decade high just 12 months ago.

Consumer prices rose only 0.1% in October from a year earlier, compared with a rate of 0.9% in September and 10.1% a year ago, Statistics Denmark said on Friday.

“Today’s numbers represent very good news,” Palle Sorensen, an economist at Denmark’s largest mortgage lender Nykredit, said in a note. “Wages are fortunately rising faster than prices, aiding the Danish household economies, which last year were eroded by price gains.”

