(Bloomberg) -- Denmark reported the biggest slowdown in inflation in more than four decades, driven by lower costs for electricity, gas and food, suggesting that price pressures are easing faster than expected in the Nordic country.

The annual consumer price growth rate came in at 5.3% in April, down from 6.7% in March, Statistics Denmark said on Wednesday. The 1.4 percentage-point fall was the biggest decline in a month since at least 1981, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“It’s a surprisingly big drop,” Palle Sorensen, the chief economist at Nykredit, said in a note. “Today’s number is good news for the Danes, even though it probably is too early to completely dismiss inflation concerns.”

It was the sixth month in a row the annual rate declined and it’s now close to half its 10.1% peak reached in October. The development contrasts with Wednesday data out of neighboring Norway where the core inflation rate unexpectedly accelerated in April.

Like elsewhere in Europe, Danish consumer costs have shot up on higher prices for energy and food. The Danish central bank doesn’t have an inflation mandate, but due to the krone’s peg to the euro, it has followed the European Central Bank and hiked policy rates seven times in 10 months.

“We expect inflation to slow through 2023,” Louise Aggerstrom Hansen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said in a note. “However, we will still see significant underlying pressures on prices, not so much from energy as it happened last year, but now from higher wages.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.