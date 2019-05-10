5h ago
Danish Inflation Rate Falls as Chocolate, Cheese Prices Decline
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s inflation rate was lower than expected in April, dragged down by lower prices for chocolate, cheese and ice cream.
The consumer price index rose 1% from the same month a year earlier, Statistics Denmark said in a statement on Friday. That missed the average estimate of 1.1% in a survey of four economists and was down from an annual rate of 1.2% in March.
Prices rose 0.3% in April from March, the statistics office said. Economists had expected a monthly increase of 0.4%.
To contact the reporter on this story: Christian Wienberg in Copenhagen at cwienberg@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.