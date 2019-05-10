(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s inflation rate was lower than expected in April, dragged down by lower prices for chocolate, cheese and ice cream.

The consumer price index rose 1% from the same month a year earlier, Statistics Denmark said in a statement on Friday. That missed the average estimate of 1.1% in a survey of four economists and was down from an annual rate of 1.2% in March.

Prices rose 0.3% in April from March, the statistics office said. Economists had expected a monthly increase of 0.4%.

