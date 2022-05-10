(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s inflation rate rose to the highest level since 1984, as prices for electricity and heating jumped.

The increase comes as the Danish government this week has been forced to overhaul a proposal to shield the poorest citizens from rising energy costs after it failed to get backing due to inflation concerns.

The consumer price index rose 6.7% in April from a year earlier, Statistics Denmark said in a statement on Tuesday. That’s up from an annual rate of 5.4% in March.

“We expect that Danish inflation has peaked in April, mainly as electricity prices have started to decline,” Louise Aggerstrom Hansen, a chief analyst at Danske Bank, said in a note. “But it hinges on the development in energy prices where the uncertainty is enormous.”

Denmark’s tight labor market and “solid demand from the export markets,” will also keep inflation high, the economist said.

Even when excluding energy prices, the core inflation rate was 3.6%, the highest since 1990, as tobacco and summer house rent prices rose, the statistics office said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.