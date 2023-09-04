(Bloomberg) -- The mayor of Denmark’s capital has sent a public appeal to tourists and foreign students asking them to refrain from buying cannabis on Christiania’s Pusher Street in a bid to stop the ongoing gang violence in Copenhagen’s free town.

Buying weed for a party on a Friday night “may seem innocent,” but the money will end up in “pockets of criminal gangs who shoot in our streets and put innocent people in danger,” Copenhagen’s Lord Mayor Sophie Haestorp Andersen said in a statement on Monday.

Her plea comes after a 30 year-old man was killed by gun shot and four people injured in Christiania last month amid what according to police is an ongoing conflict between two gangs. The events led residents of the popular tourist attraction to demand the closing of the neighborhood’s so-called Pusher Street.

Christiania is known for its open trade of cannabis, which is illegal in Denmark. The self-governed free town was formed in 1971 when a group of squatters occupied a former army barrack which covers a 84-acre area of Copenhagen. Danish police haven’t made any recent calculations as to how big Christiania’s hash trade is, but estimated 20 years ago that it was worth about 1 billion kroner ($145 million) a year.

Haestorp Andersen, who called the “spiral of violence” in Christiania “deeply worrying,” said she supports the residents and now wants to help start an “anti-Pusher Street movement.”

“I would like to encourage not only Copenhageners, but also the hundreds of thousands of visiting tourists and the many new foreign students who have just moved to Copenhagen to stay away and refrain from buying weed or other drugs at Pusher Street,” the mayor said. “Stop supporting the cynical gangs!”

