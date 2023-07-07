(Bloomberg) -- PensionDanmark will invest as much as 7 billion kroner ($1 billion) into the Danish port of Esbjerg to increase its capacity for handling renewable energy.

Denmark’s largest labor market pension fund, which has total assets of $45 billion, agreed to invest in the Port of Esbjerg’s green transition plan to expand facilities within offshore wind, new technology and other development initiatives, according to a statement Friday.

Located by the North Sea, the port is set to play a key role in expanding Denmark’s renewable energy production, with plans for it to provide additional wind capacity of 134 gigawatts by 2030 and 300 gigawatts by 2050.

Planned investments include 5.8 billion kroner for offshore wind turbines and 700 million kroner for terminals that will handle carbon capture and storage, and green hydrogen production. These facilities are expected to open in 2028.

PensionDenmark will invest as much as 7 billion kroner “if the investments can be combined with a suitable return for our members’ pension savings,” Torben Moger Pedersen, CEO of PensionDanmark, said in the statement. “With the planned projects there is an opportunity to invest timely and massive.”

