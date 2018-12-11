Danish PM Says He's Now ‘Genuinely Worried’ About Brexit

(Bloomberg) -- Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told lawmakers in his country’s parliament that the latest developments in the U.K.’s efforts to leave the European Union are a cause for deep concern.

Speaking in the Danish parliament in Copenhagen, Rasmussen said the following:

“I’m genuinely worried now. It’s not clear to me what needs to be changed for the Brexit deal to be passed. That’s really worrying.”

“The British PM needs to clarify what needs to be changed.”

“We made a deal that’s calibrated in the smallest of details.”

“The starting point must be that the U.K. should make their position clear.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Levring in Copenhagen at plevring1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net, Nick Rigillo

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.