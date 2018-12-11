1h ago
Danish PM Says He's Now ‘Genuinely Worried’ About Brexit
(Bloomberg) -- Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told lawmakers in his country’s parliament that the latest developments in the U.K.’s efforts to leave the European Union are a cause for deep concern.
Speaking in the Danish parliament in Copenhagen, Rasmussen said the following:
- “I’m genuinely worried now. It’s not clear to me what needs to be changed for the Brexit deal to be passed. That’s really worrying.”
- “The British PM needs to clarify what needs to be changed.”
- “We made a deal that’s calibrated in the smallest of details.”
- “The starting point must be that the U.K. should make their position clear.”
