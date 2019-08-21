Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said an invitation to Donald Trump to make a state visit to her country still stands after the U.S. president canceled when his attempt to buy Greenland was rebuffed.

Trump’s decision to stay away from Denmark, after receiving an invitation from Queen Margrethe II, is “of course a pity and a surprise,” Frederiksen told reporters in Copenhagen on Wednesday. “I was looking forward to his visit.” He had been due to arrive in Copenhagen on Sept. 2.

Frederiksen, who has been prime minister since winning Danish elections in June, said that the U.S. remains one of Denmark’s closest allies. “We have many interests in common,” she said. “And I was looking forward to discussing them.”

The Danish prime minister also pointed to the Arctic as an area that requires close collaboration, saying the region was now “more important than ever.” Other topics that the two leaders had been due to discuss included trade and the Middle East, she said.