(Bloomberg) -- Denmark may become a joint owner of a coronavirus vaccine facility in Israel as a way to dramatically ratchet up capacity.

Joint ownership of such a facility would help Denmark to “significantly” up its game and inoculate people repeatedly over several years, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

The Nordic country, currently among Europe’s most advanced in its vaccination program, has arranged for Frederiksen to visit Jerusalem on Thursday together with her Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz as they seek to cement a partnership with Israel on vaccine procurement amid a supply squeeze in the European Union.

Co-owning a vaccine plant with Israel “isn’t an unrealistic scenario,” Frederiksen told reporters in Copenhagen on Tuesday. “I want to increase capacity and that can be in direct cooperation where we either in Denmark or in Israel or elsewhere physically support production facilities.”

The EU lags behind the U.S. and the U.K. in its inoculation campaign, having delivered just 7.5 doses per 100 people, according to Bloomberg’s global tracker.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.