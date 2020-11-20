(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s police chief has denied suggestions that he carried out an order to cull the country’s entire mink population despite knowing it was against the law.

In a statement, Thorkild Fogde said he had “neither seen nor approved” instructions to officers to put pressure on farmers to quickly cull their mink, and that accusations that he knowingly violated the law were baseless.

The statement was issued as several political parties called for an independent investigation into the police’s involvement in a scandal that has already cost the job of the minister in charge of veterinary affairs.

