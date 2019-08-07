(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s police are investigating the cause of an explosion that occurred late Wednesday at the country’s national tax agency in Copenhagen.

There are no reports of injuries, police said in a tweet. The building has been damaged and several windows are broken, according to police.

