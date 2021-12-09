(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen denied breaking any rules when her government decided last year to cull all the farmed mink in the Nordic country as she testified in an inquiry that has eroded the public’s trust.

Frederiksen, 44, said on Thursday she wasn’t advised in advance about the lack of a legal underpinning for the decision to kill 17 million mink over Covid-19 mutation concerns. Speaking in a testimony at a court in Copenhagen, she said she stands by the decision that has triggered a parliamentary probe and weakened her one-party cabinet.

The inquiry follows a rushed and messy process that forced a cabinet minister to resign and dented the reputation of the Nordic country and its government that was buoyed by the swift and firm response when the pandemic first hit Denmark. It has sought to clarify whether the Social Democrat premier and her administration knew the mass slaughter was unlawful ahead of the decision.

Frederiksen said she doesn’t remember who said what at the crucial meeting, citing the stressful pace at the time as the most likely reason for why the information about the legal issue didn’t reach her. While she testified, scuffles broke out outside the court between police and more than a 100 protesters, some of whom donned shirts saying “lock her up.” A tail light of Frederiksen’s car was broken in the unrest, while she was inside the court.

In a new twist, the probe uncovered in October that Frederiksen and three senior staffers had automatically deleted all text messages from their devices, prompting opposition speculation that the government is trying to hide evidence. While the court had asked the prime minister’s office to restore the deleted material, those efforts failed, according to Frederiksen’s office.

With the solid lead of Social Democrats over their rivals having crumbled this year, the recent polls have the government and its supporting bloc neck-and-neck with the right-wing opposition. The Social Democrats were still the largest party at last month’s local election, but saw a 4 percentage drop in support from four years earlier.

The parliamentary probe is scheduled to publish its findings by April 2022, roughly one year before the next general election.

