(Bloomberg) -- The Danish prime minister’s disapproval rate rose to a record, denting the outlook for her Social Democrat government which is being forced to call general election within months.

According to a poll published by state broadcaster DR on Friday, 34% of Danes say Mette Frederiksen does a poor job running the country, up from 27% in May and one percentage point above the previous high hit last December. Her approval rate fell to 43% from 45%.

The prime minster’s popularity has dwindled due to her role in Denmark’s botched mink cull in 2020, which was triggered by Covid-19 contamination fears and later turned out to be illegal. Last month, Frederiksen received a reprimand but avoided an impeachment trial.

While her ruling party remains by far the most popular, its constellation with the supporting parties could lose their majority, recent polls have shown. The deadline for the next vote is June 2023, but a party in the ruling bloc has threatened to withdraw its support if Frederiksen doesn’t call for a general election by October, when the next session of parliament starts.

The Friday survey, which was conducted by Epinion, included 1,026 interviews with eligible voters.

