(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s prime minister will hold a press meeting Wednesday after Donald Trump canceled a state visit to the Nordic country, which has refused to discuss selling Greenland to the U.S.

Mette Frederiksen will speak at the foreign ministry at 3 p.m. in Copenhagen, her office said in a tweet.

