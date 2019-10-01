(Bloomberg) -- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen used her first speech to parliament to lash out at corporate greed, hinting that her Social Democratic government may target excessive bonuses and Blackstone Group Inc. over its expansion into the local housing market.

Blackstone has been at the center of attention in Copenhagen, with the government voicing displeasure at its role in driving up rent prices.

Frederiksen echoed those sentiments on Tuesday, telling parliament’s opening session: “An American equity fund is purchasing our houses. Executive salaries at hundreds of millions of kroner. Does greed know no boundaries? Apparently not.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Morten Buttler in Copenhagen at mbuttler@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net, Nick Rigillo, Frances Schwartzkopff

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.