(Bloomberg) -- Denmark, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, will probably need to re-introduce some restrictions after the number of virus infections has jumped, the prime minister said.

“We can see that the infection is spreading from those who have not been vaccinated to those who have been vaccinated, including the elderly and people at risk,” Mette Frederiksen said in a Facebook post late Sunday.

Denmark has been without restrictions since September and daily infections have more than doubled in the past two weeks. Health authorities will “very soon” provide the government with recommendations on possible new measures, the prime minister said.

