(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s Social Democrat government and its support parties are set to lose their parliamentary majority in an election that may come as soon as next month, a poll showed.

The ruling party of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen would get just 22.9% of the vote if elections were held now, down from 25.9% in the 2019 ballot, the poll, published by newswire Ritzau on Monday, showed. The government and its allies would receive 47.5% of the vote while the center-right opposition would get 50%.

After riding on a high from steering the Danish economy well through the pandemic and registering fewer fatalities than peers, the government has started bleeding support. Last month, Frederiksen received a reprimand for her role in a 2020 botched mink cull, which was triggered by Covid-19 contamination fears and later turned out to be illegal.

The deadline for the next vote is June 2023, but a party in the ruling bloc has threatened to withdraw its support if Frederiksen doesn’t call for a general election by October, when the next session of parliament starts.

According to the Monday poll, a new anti-immigrant party, formed by an ex-minister who earlier this year received a jail sentence after an impeachment trial, is set to gain 11.2% of the vote. The Denmark Democrats is headed by Inger Stojberg, who was convicted for illegally separating refugee couples when she was immigration minister in 2016. Lawmakers in the Danish assembly have deemed her unfit to hold her seat until the next election.

The survey was conducted Aug. 1-6 by Voxmeter and included interviews with 1,001 eligible votes. The margin of error was as much as 2.6 percentage points.

