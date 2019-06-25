(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s Social Democrats formed a new government after winning general elections earlier this month, ousting a center-right coalition.

Mette Frederiksen, who’s set to become Denmark’s youngest prime minister at the age of 41, will lead a one-party minority government. It will be backed by three center-left and left parties, giving it a majority in parliament.

Frederiksen said she will present her new cabinet to Denmark’s queen on Wednesday, following three weeks of negotiations with her allies.

The Social Democrats emerged as the biggest party in the June 5 elections after Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen’s center-right bloc suffered a defeat, ending four years in power. The election’s biggest loser was the anti-immigrant Danish People’s Party; it lost votes to the Social Democrats, which have adopted some of its policies toward foreigners.

