Denmark’s unemployment rate plunged to the lowest level in 14 years, adding to concerns of overheating in the Nordic country that’s emerging from the pandemic as one of the economic winners.

The gross rate declined to 2.5% in December from 2.8% a month before, falling for the first time to the level it was before the 2008 financial crisis. The data, released on Monday by Statistics Denmark, prompted economists to warn that labor shortages are mounting.

“The momentum in the labor market is incredibly strong, but we also have to note that the unemployment rate is now dangerously low,” Soren Kristensen, the chief economist at Sydbank, said in an note. “Which such a low rate, the prospect of overheating is moving closer.”

While Denmark’s economy returned to pre-pandemic levels already last spring, an increasing number of Danish businesses have reported that labor shortages are limiting production. Earlier this month, the government secured majority backing for measures to tackle the shortages, including cutting jobless benefits for fresh graduates and boosting incentives for seniors to remain in the workforce.

The statistics agency said that the December rate may be lower than normal due to changes in vacation laws, which may have prompted more workers to take time off.

