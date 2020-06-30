Danish Unemployment Rate Rises to Highest in Almost 8 Years

(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s May unemployment rate rose to the highest level since the end of 2012 as the coronavirus lockdown wiped out jobs across the Nordic economy.

The gross rate rose to 5.6% from 5.4% in April, Statistics Denmark said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Copenhagen-based agency also said the Danish economy contracted 2% compared with the last three months of 2019, less than previously calculated.

The agency revised its latest estimate of a drop of 2.1%. Measured against the first quarter of last year, GDP fell 0.2% compared with a previously reported 0.3% decline.

