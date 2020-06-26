Jun 26, 2020
Danish Watchdog Tells Banks to Withhold Investor Rewards, Bonuses
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s financial regulator is advising banks against paying dividends, buying back shares or paying bonuses for the rest of the year.
The Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement that it expects banks to use an easing in requirements and government guarantees amid the Covid-19 crisis to continue lending to healthy businesses.
Distributing capital particularly when the future is uncertain would be contrary to these expectations, the FSA said.
