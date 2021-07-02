(Bloomberg) -- Danny Meyer, who owns Gramercy Tavern and started the Shake Shack burger chain, sees a path to recovery for New York City eateries. And it starts this weekend.

“For the first time in months we are going to be able to welcome people into our restaurants,” Meyer said on Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power. With plexiglass barriers coming down and bars fully reopened, normalcy is returning just in time for a long holiday weekend, the restaurateur said. “You can enjoy restaurants just the way you always did.”

Read More: NYC Mayor Sets Goal to ‘Fully Reopen’ July 1 as Virus Eases

Establishments are still finding their footing in the city’s business districts, he said, which should be helped as more people return to offices.

Still, Meyer noted that his two current Daily Provision locations, in residential and business areas, are doing better than pre-pandemic, and he plans to have four open by the end of the year. And he’s seeing “positive trends” in workers and consumers returning, pointing to possible relief from the labor shortage plaguing the industry.

“I think things are going to even out by September,” Meyer said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.