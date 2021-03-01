(Bloomberg) -- Danone will separate the roles of chairman and chief executive officer in an attempt to alleviate pressure from shareholders who have called for management change at the world’s largest yogurt maker.

Emmanuel Faber who has held both positions for the past three years, will give up his role as CEO as soon as a successor is appointed, the company said late Monday. Faber will focus on his role as non-executive chairman following the split.

A rising chorus of shareholders, including Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., Causeway Capital Management and Bluebell Capital Partners, called for a management shakeup in recent weeks. Danone’s shares lost a quarter of their value and sales fell for the first year in more than 30 in 2020, increasing pressure on Faber.

Danone has spent years trying to revive dairy sales, and in 2020 the pandemic hit it harder than rivals. The producer of Evian water started a strategic review in October and announced plans to cut as many as 2,000 jobs in November.

The process to recruit a new CEO has been started, and the company said the board unanimously supports Faber.

