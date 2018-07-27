(Bloomberg) -- Danone, the world’s biggest yogurt maker, reported a gain in earnings as Chinese consumers snapped up more infant formula and dairy sales picked up in North America.

Adjusted operating profit rose 7.9 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.78 billion euros ($2 billion), the Paris-based company said in a statement Friday. Analysts expected 1.8 billion euros. Like-for-like sales rose 3.3 percent in the second quarter, compared with the 3.1 percent consensus.

The results are the latest example of Danone outperforming rivals Nestle SA and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in baby food, especially in China, where the maker of Aptamil baby formula had 30 percent sales growth in the second quarter thanks to expansion in e-commerce and mom-and-baby store networks. The business faces a slowdown in the rest of the year due to a tough comparison base. That comes as Danone’s dairy business is showing some signs of a turnaround.

A consumer boycott in Morocco, initiated on social media to protest high prices, slashed sales there in recent months. Excluding the impact of the boycott, second-quarter sales increased 4.3 percent.

Danone reiterated its forecast for earnings per share to rise by a double-digit percentage at constant currencies this year.

To contact the reporter on this story: Corinne Gretler in Zurich at cgretler1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier, John J. Edwards III

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.