(Bloomberg) -- Danone SA lifted its full-year sales forecast as sales of water and baby formula climbed.

The maker of Activia yogurts and Evian bottled water said full-year like-for-like sales growth is expected to be 5%-6%, up from its previous guidance of 3%-5%, with a margin of more than 12%.

Danone has been pushing up prices as it seeks to offset its own climbing costs, but so far consumers seem to be accepting the hikes. It is a careful balancing act for consumer goods companies, however, as lifting prices too high can encourage shoppers to switch to cheaper own-label brands.

Chief Executive Officer Antoine de Saint-Affrique is in his first year at the world’s largest yogurt maker and is planning a turnaround of Paris-based Danone which has underperformed in recent years.

