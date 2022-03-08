(Bloomberg) -- Danone SA forecast a lower margin and more active portfolio management as new Chief Executive Officer Antoine de Saint-Affrique seeks to turn around the world’s largest yogurt maker, which has been stagnating for about a decade.

The recurring operating margin will be above 12% this year, the Paris-based company said Tuesday. That compares with the 13.7% to 15.2% range it reported in the past six years. Sales will grow 3% to 5% on a like-for-like basis through 2024.

Danone will become more active in M&A, targeting to acquire or divest assets that contribute around 10% of total sales. It’s looking to fix or sell underperforming brands and acquire bolt-on assets within its existing categories.

CEO de Saint-Affrique is presenting his long-awaited strategy revamp after a shareholder revolt led the company to replace its chairman and former CEO last year. Danone shares are trading just above a 10-year low.

The maker of Activia yogurt and Aptamil baby food ended 2021 with its fastest quarterly sales growth in seven years, closer to levels seen during Danone’s heyday more than a decade ago. The improvement may be short-lived however as consumer companies face inflation and supply-chain challenges that may worsen due to the war in Ukraine.

A French national, De Saint-Affrique joined from Swiss chocolate firm Barry Callebaut AG and has also headed Unilever’s food business.

In a review, he noted Danone’s historic underperformance, which he attributed to a lack of focus on its core portfolio, slow innovation efforts, as well as inconsistent execution and low investment.

In the six years former CEO Emmanuel Faber was at the helm, he pushed to improve Danone’s environmental and social credentials while also attempting to fix its ailing yogurt business. But that was a struggle as consumers embraced new trends like Greek yogurt and non-dairy, as well as private labels.

Even after the $10 billion acquisition of plant-based company WhiteWave in 2017, Danone still lagged peers, exacerbating investors’ discontent. The pandemic didn’t help, with Danone losing a quarter of its market value in 2020.

