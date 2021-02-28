(Bloomberg) --

French dairy group Danone said it plans to convert an indirect 9.8% stake in Chinese partner Mengniu into a direct holding as it seeks to dispose of the investment later this year.

Danone’s indirect stake in Mengniu’s share capital currently represents a book value of approximately 850 million euros ($1.03 billion) and had in 2019 a contribution to recurring income from associates of 57 million euros, the Paris-based yogurt maker said in a statement Sunday.

The majority of the expected proceeds will be returned to shareholders through a share buyback program, Danone said. The disposal could take place later this year in one or several market transactions, the company said.

“Beyond this transaction, China remains highly strategic for Danone,” Danone said in the statement. “The company has a strong commitment to the country through its several categories, operations and employees.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.