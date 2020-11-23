(Bloomberg) --

Danone will cut as many as 2,000 jobs, including one in four positions at its global headquarters in Paris, as the world’s largest yogurt maker attempts to revive profitability amid the pandemic.

The job cuts are taking place in Danone’s headquarters for global and French operations, and cost savings should reach 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) by 2023, Danone said in a statement Monday. Total one-time costs related to the changes will be about 1.4 billion euros for the 2021-2023 period.

Danone also said its adjusted operating margin should exceed 15% in 2022 and reach mid-to-high teen levels later. The company confirmed its mid-term goal of achieving 3% to 5% like-for-like sales growth.

Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Faber is shifting the organization to focus on geographical zones rather than product categories to become more agile amid the pandemic. Competitors like Nestle SA have long followed a regional strategy.

Danone shares have slumped 29% this year.

