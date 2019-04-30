(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S expects net interest income to be lower this year than in 2018 as the higher cost of funding brought on by its money-laundering scandal, combined with an increase in pressure on margins, erodes its top line.

Net interest income in the first quarter came in at 5.52 billion kroner ($827 million), missing estimates. Danske’s net income lagged behind even the lowest estimate in a survey of analysts, reaching 2.99 billion kroner. Acting Chief Executive Officer Jesper Nielsen said on Tuesday that the dirty-money scandal continues to weigh on the bank’s business.

Danske Bank First Quarter Net Income Misses Lowest Estimate

Danske is trying to regain the trust of customers and investors after last year revealing that a large part of $230 billion that flowed through an Estonian unit was suspicious; authorities in several countries are investigating the bank, which is still looking for a permanent CEO to replace ousted Thomas Borgen.

The bank has felt the fallout of the laundering case on its share price, which plunged almost 50 percent last year, and on funding costs, with debt issuance costing more since the Estonian affair erupted. The bank revealed on Tuesday that it will effectively need to cut its 2019 outlook for profit as well as net interest income. It still sees net profit in a range of 14 billion kroner to 16 billion kroner, but the forecast now includes an expected 1.3 billion-krone gain from the sale of its Swedish pension assets.

Even so, the bank still has the backing of some of Denmark’s most prominent investors, and recently won the endorsement of pension fund PFA, which said it’s encouraged by the steps management has taken so far to handle the laundering crisis.

The dirty-money saga has reshaped Danske’s geographic footprint. In February, it announced it will exit the Baltics 12 years after first setting foot in the region. The lender is also quitting Russia, and will instead focus on its Nordic operations.

