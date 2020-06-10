(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s financial regulator has reported Danske Bank A/S to police for violating regulations designed to protect investors against market manipulation.

Denmark’s biggest bank routinely entered into agreements to buy or sell financial instruments that didn’t actually change the ownership of the securities, the Financial Supervisory Authority said on Wednesday. It didn’t look at whether prices were affected, it said.

“Danske Bank has clearly had insufficient oversight of its trading in financial instruments,” the FSA said. That lack of monitoring made it possible to carry out so-called wash trades.

Danske conceded that its processes to protect against such breaches were inadequate. Chief Compliance Officer Philippe Vollot said the bank began to correct gaps in its monitoring and systems last year.

“The so-called opposite trades were due to insufficient procedures, and we have introduced new controls designed to prevent something similar from happening again,” Vollot said. “We have not seen any indication of intentional wrongdoing or any harm to customers or market participants.”

Danske was among four banks told by the FSA in December to improve surveillance of market transactions. The agency said back then that the banks didn’t systematically monitor the communication leading up to orders being placed by clients, but only checked phone recordings and emails when there was a firm suspicion of market abuse.

