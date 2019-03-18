(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S is still looking for a permanent replacement for Thomas Borgen as chief executive officer, half a year after he was removed from his job amid a $230 billion money laundering scandal.

Chairman Karsten Dybvad said Danske is “working intensively” on finding someone to run the bank long-term, as he addressed shareholders at an annual general meeting in Copenhagen on Monday.

Danske’s management and board are trying to restore confidence in the bank as it faces criminal investigations over claims that it became a central causeway in Europe for Russian money launderers to channel their funds into the West until as recently as 2015. Investors are now bracing for fines potentially in the billions of dollars, as they come to terms with the likely consequences of Danske’s failures.

Previous efforts to replace Borgen failed after Danske’s board tried to propose the bank’s head of wealth management, Jacob Aarup-Andersen, for the CEO role. He was rejected by the financial regulator for lacking the relevant experience. The bank has been run by Jesper Nielsen since October, who has taken on the CEO role on an interim basis only. He’s head of Danske’s Danish banking operations.

Denmark’s biggest bank went through one of its worst years in 2018, leaving employees struggling to take any pride in their work, according to the chairman. Dybvad, who has been running Danske’s board since December, described last year as a “low point.”

As a result, no executive board members received bonuses for last year, Dybvad said. He also said he’ll do everything in his power to “exploit all available options” to claw back bonuses to a number of senior staff in Estonia and Denmark.

