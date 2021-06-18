(Bloomberg) --

Danske Bank A/S said it will maintain a ban preventing the trading of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on its platforms, despite clear interest from clients to experiment with such assets.

Denmark’s biggest bank will review its position again once the cryptocurrency market “matures and is further regulated,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“We recognize that there is a significant global market for cryptocurrencies and that many customers find cryptocurrencies interesting,” the Copenhagen-based bank said.

Danske said that crypto’s lack of transparency makes it hard for the bank to fight financial crime and money laundering. The lender is particularly sensitive to such risks, as it remains the target of criminal investigations in the U.S. and Europe into money laundering allegations.

Danske also said that “opaque” pricing and high volatility make cryptocurrencies risky for its clients. And it listed carbon emissions from the vast computer power needed to mine Bitcoin as a further reason to adopt a “very cautious approach” toward such assets.

