(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S offered until 2015 banking services at its Estonia branch to residents of other countries. Those operations have now embroiled the Copenhagen-based lender in the Nordic region’s biggest money laundering scandal.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the circumstances:

Many of these non-resident clients were from so-called high-risk countries, with weak defenses against money laundering, including Russia, Moldova and Azerbaijan

These customers are alleged to have used the branch for years to launder as much as 53 billion kroner ($8.3 billion)

Danske had indications of possible wrong-doing but only began terminating business with non-resident account holders after it got a report in 2013 by a whistle blower; it also began its own investigations

After reports in the media, the bank broadened its probe in September 2017 to examine customer transactions from 2007 and onward

In October, French authorities placed Danske under formal investigation; three months later, the authorities changed the bank’s status to “assisted witness,” meaning that Danske is part of the investigation but no longer under formal investigation

In April, Lars Morch, the executive responsible for international banking since 2012, resigned

A month later the Danish FSA ordered Danske to increase capital to absorb potential future losses by at least 5 billion kroner ($781 million); while saying returns in excess of 400 percent should have been a red flag, FSA Director General Jesper Berg has said evidence of wrong-doing on the bank’s part is too thin to seek a criminal investigation

Now, Denmark’s politicians are calling for tougher laws and bigger punishments, as the scandal stains the country’s reputation.

