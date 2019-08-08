(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. class action lawsuit against the Danish bank at the center of Europe’s biggest money laundering scandal will go forward after a court rejected its request to dismiss the case.

Danske Bank A/S must respond to an investor complaint by mid-September, according to an Aug. 7 order by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Investors in American depositary receipts of Danske, which is the target of criminal investigations in the U.S. and across Europe, want compensation for a share-price slump that was precipitated by the laundering scandal. They allege that Danske repeatedly failed to respond to signs that criminals from Russia and other former Soviet states were using the bank to funnel money into the West.

U.S. investors are demanding a jury trial. In an amended complaint filed earlier this week that targets Danske, the head of its wealth unit and several former executives and board members, the investors allege that the bank ignored clear signs of laundering and that it misrepresented risks to the public.

Danske has admitted its anti-money laundering defenses failed miserably, and said last year that a large part of 200 billion euros ($222 billion) that flowed through its Estonian office between 2007 and 2015 should be treated as suspicious. The bank has replaced board members and key executives, including former Chief Executive Officer Thomas Borgen.

The new management team is spending considerably more time and money on monitoring transactions and customers, as part of a revamped compliance model. The new CEO, Chris Vogelzang, has said restoring trust in Denmark’s biggest bank is his main priority.

In June, Danske had tried to get the case dismissed, arguing that the failures of anti-money laundering defenses didn’t constitute fraud and instead were “deficiencies” that “are being addressed in the appropriate fora.”

Danske lawyers also argued the U.S. court doesn’t have jurisdiction on claims before Jan. 28, 2016, when bank-sponsored ADRs began trading. The class action covers investors who bought ADRs from Jan. 9, 2014, through April 29, 2019.

In the Aug. 7 ruling, District Court Judge Valerie Caproni noted the U.S. investors’ amended complaint, which included new arguments that there’s no evidence Danske objected to the un-sponsored ADRs. Caproni ordered Danske to respond no later than Sept. 13.

