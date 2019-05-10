(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S has named Chris Vogelzang as its chief executive officer, ending months of speculation over who will steer Denmark’s biggest bank through the continuing fallout of its money-laundering scandal.

Vogelzang, a 56-year-old Dutchman, will replace Jesper Nielsen, who has been running Danske on an interim basis since October, the bank said in a statement on Friday. The new CEO is due to start on June 1, the bank said.

Danske said that Vogelzang “brings many years of management experience from the financial sector,” including a stint from 2000 to 2017 at Dutch bank ABN Amro, the last eight years of which were as a member of its management board and head of its global retail and private banking activities.

Shares in the bank opened as much as 2% higher after trading started in Copenhagen.

Russell Quelch, an equity specialist at Redburn in London, said that “the market will welcome the fact that it’s an external candidate. The bank needs to start afresh, post the money laundering saga.”

Danske has purged large chunks of its upper ranks after last year taking center stage in what may be Europe’s worst ever dirty money scandal. Denmark’s biggest bank revealed in a September report that a “large part” of around $230 billion that flowed through a non-resident Estonian unit over a nine-year period was suspicious.

The saga wiped out almost half the bank’s market value last year, and triggered criminal investigations across Europe and in the U.S. Thomas Borgen, who was ousted in October, had previously been in charge of Danske’s Baltic operations. Shortly after he left, Danske’s biggest shareholder got rid of the chairman, Ole Andersen.

Danske had tried to replace Borgen earlier, but failed to get its initial candidate approved. The Financial Supervisory Authority rejected a proposal to have the bank run by Jacob Aarup-Andersen, a 41-year-old who runs Danske’s wealth business and who used to be the chief financial officer, citing his lack of relevant experience.

Quelch at Redburn said he has questions about the choice of CEO. “The fact is that he has no previous CEO experience and turning Danske around isn’t going to be a simple task,” he said. “So in my view, the appointment is a tick-box exercise -- getting someone in the seat so that the group can start to move forward with the new strategy. But I don’t think he’s going to excite investors in terms of his experience. He obviously does have experience, but not CEO experience.”

Danske faces years of investigations as prosecutors across multiple jurisdictions sift through the evidence. Investors are hoping that having a new CEO will allow Danske to focus on its business amid fears that the scandal is driving away clients and investors.

“Despite its current challenges, Danske Bank has all the prerequisites to continue to be a strong and competitive bank that creates value for all its stakeholders,” Vogelzang said in the statement.

Borgen, 55, is reportedly among 10 former Danske bankers to have been met with preliminary charges as the laundering investigation continues. The development comes as Denmark takes several steps to tighten its anti-money laundering laws, including the possibility of prison sentences and considerably tougher fines.

