(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S, Denmark’s biggest lender, will introduce positive rates on some retail client accounts after lawmakers and consumer groups pressured the industry to match a jump in rates by the country’s central bank.

Nationalbanken on Thursday hiked its benchmark interest rate, mirroring an increase from the European Central Bank earlier in the day.

Denmark’s central bank was the first in the world to introduce negative rates back in 2012, though the country’s lenders took years before they passed on negative borrowing costs to retail clients.

Now, even as the central bank has hiked its benchmark rate 10 times in the past 14 months, many lenders have been reluctant to follow and move all deposit rates up above zero, sparking criticism and even threats from some fringe lawmakers to punish the industry with a new bank tax.

Danske will give an annual positive interest of 0.25% on transaction accounts and 2.5% on savings accounts for children, the Copenhagen-based lender said in Friday’s statement.

