(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S, the largest lender in Denmark, raised its 2023 profit forecast due to strong credit quality and an expectation of only “negligible” impairments in the final quarter of this year.

The Copenhagen-based bank increased its net income guidance range by 1 billion kroner ($145 million) and now sees as much as 21.5 billion kroner for the full year.

“The macroeconomic conditions have developed more favorably than initially expected,” Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said in Friday’s statement. “The robust financial position among our customers has underpinned our strong credit quality, which forms the basis for our revised profit outlook.”

Engels said that the bank remains cautious as it still sees a high level of uncertainty ahead and “as such we confirm the assumptions for loan impairment charges in our financial targets for 2026.”

Danske’s shares advanced 0.4% as of 11:47 a.m. in Copenhagen on Friday. They rose as much as 1% immediately after the release, erasing an earlier loss. The stock is up 30% this year, compared with an 18% gain in the Bloomberg Europe Banks Index.

It’s the second time this year Danske raises its full-year guidance in-between reports. The lender is moving on from a period of money laundering and debt collection scandals that has cost it more than 16 billion kroner in settlements with US authorities and clients.

The bank reiterated its full-year outlook for income and expenses, while it lowered the expected loan impairment charges for the year to about 300 million kroner, down from 1 billion kroner earlier. It also said its year-end tax assessment related to tax from previous years will reduce expenses by as much as 400 million kroner.

