(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S, which is dealing with the fallout of Europe’s biggest money laundering scandal, said Chief Financial Officer Christian Baltzer will leave Denmark’s biggest bank as part of a number of organizational changes put in place by the lender’s new management.

Danske named Stephan Engels of Commerzbank as Baltzer’s replacement, according to a statement on Thursday.

