(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S underscored its concern that a money laundering case tied to its operations in Estonia is likely to be bigger than previously thought.

Chairman Ole Andersen said “as we have previously communicated, it is clear that the issues related to the portfolio were bigger than we had previously anticipated. We take the matter very seriously, and are committed to understanding the full picture.”

The comments follow a report by the Wall Street Journal, which said that Danske is investigating money flows of $150 billion through its Estonian unit between 2007 and 2015. The flows in question aren’t necessarily all suspicious transactions.

Shares in the bank fell as much as 6.3 percent after the report.

Andersen said that “the investigations into this matter, initiated by Danske Bank, are currently being finalized.”

The bank is due to publish the results of an internal probe later this month.

Danske Bank is now the target of criminal investigations in Denmark and Estonia amid allegations its Estonian operations were used to launder as much as $9 billion, mostly from Russia, between 2007 and 2015. Chief Executive Officer Thomas Borgen has publicly apologized for not acting sooner to stop the laundering.

(Adds shares, context.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Frances Schwartzkopff in Copenhagen at fschwartzko1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net;Christian Wienberg at cwienberg@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.