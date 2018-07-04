(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S’s Estonian operations may have been used to launder as much as 53 billion kroner ($8.3 billion), according to a report by the Berlingske newspaper.

That’s considerably more than the 25 billion kroner previously estimated, the newspaper said on Tuesday. Berlingske said the revised figure was based on documents from a further 20 firms that had accounts at Danske’s Estonian office between 2007 and 2015.

The bank expects to release the findings of an internal investigation of the money laundering breaches by September. Danske has said it can’t comment until the results of that probe are ready.

Ongoing Investigations

Danish Business Minister Rasmus Jarlov said this week the bank’s internal probe won’t be enough to satisfy the government, and said he was awaiting the findings of other investigations.

Danske was reprimanded in May by the Financial Supervisory Authority in Copenhagen and ordered to hold an additional 5 billion kroner in regulatory capital, among other disciplinary measures. Chief Executive Officer Thomas Borgen has publicly apologized for the bank’s failure to act sooner.

Following the latest revelations by Berlingske, the Socialist People’s Party, a member of the opposition bloc, has demanded that Justice Minister Soren Pape Poulsen tell parliament whether the matter is being investigated by Denmark’s fraud squad, according to Ritzau.

“I can’t understand that a case that is growing in such a colossal way day by day has so far had hardly any consequences for Denmark’s biggest bank,” said Socialist People’s Party spokeswoman Lisbeth Bech Poulsen, according to Ritzau. “This is the biggest money laundering case we’ve ever seen.”

Link to Berlingske article in Danish.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger in Copenhagen at tbrogger@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.