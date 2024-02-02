Danske Bank Will Buy Back Shares for the First Time Since 2018

(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S will buy back its stock for the first time in six years as Denmark’s largest lender takes another step away from a money laundering scandal that depressed shareholder returns for half a decade.

The Copenhagen-based will buy shares for 5.5 billion kroner ($800 million) this year, it said on Friday. It also provided a 2024 forecast that exceeded most analyst estimates. The shares rose as much as 6.1% in the Danish capital at the market open.

Danske suspended share buybacks in 2018 to gird for potential penalties linked to its money laundering scandal in the Estonian branch. In late 2022, the lender settled a $2 billion fine with US and Danish authorities.

“Capital distributions are the key positive today,” Jefferies International Ltd. analysts Alexander Demetriou and Joseph Dickerson said in a note. The new buyback, which starts next week, is coming earlier than anticipated, they said.

Danske will pay a dividend for the second half of 2023 of 7.5 kroner a share, which exceeded Bloomberg dividend projections of 7 kroner. The lender sees 2024 net income of 20-22 billion kroner, which compares with an average analyst estimate of 20 billion kroner.

The bank as recently as December raised its 2023 net income guidance range by 1 billion kroner to as much as 21.5 billion kroner due to strong credit quality and an expectation of only “negligible” impairments in the final quarter of the year.

Danske Bank’s shares have recently outperformed those of its Nordic peers as it has sought to close the books on a turbulent era defined by money laundering and debt collection scandals which cost it billions of dollars. It subsequently raised its key target for profitability and pledged more than 50 billion kroner in dividends by 2026. However, its assets are still valued lower.

“We will come with a more, fuller update on capital targets, capital position” in the summer, Chief Executive Officer Carsten Egeriis said in a Friday call.

