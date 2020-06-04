(Bloomberg) --

Staff at Denmark’s biggest bank will permanently be allowed to work from home a couple of times a week, after parts of its business thrived under the arrangement during the country’s lockdown.

Danske Bank A/S said on Thursday that the lessons it learned during the Covid-19 crisis “will have a lasting impact” in shaping its work culture. The Copenhagen-based bank found that customer satisfaction, employee engagement and productivity all improved as most of its staff worked from home.

“This experience has proven that there’s so much untapped potential in the virtual workspace that we need to explore,” Chief Executive Officer Chris Vogelzang said in a statement. Allowing bankers to work from home will “create a more attractive and flexible workplace,” he said.

Danske is slowly emerging from one of Europe’s biggest money laundering scandals, which has weighed on morale at the bank and eaten into headcount, both in the form of voluntarily departures and firings. At the same time, a number of international competitors are beefing up their presence in the Nordic region, poaching local bankers in the process.

Danske, which employs roughly 19,000 people, said it plans to hold more virtual meetings in future. The bank cited a survey by the Danish financial employees’ association, which showed that stress levels dropped markedly when people worked from home.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.