(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S said it won’t make a 2021 dividend payment targeted for this quarter, saying that negotiations with U.S. and Danish authorities to end a money laundering scandal are still underway.

Denmark’s biggest lender said “these discussions have not been concluded” as it published its second-quarter earnings report after providing preliminary numbers last week. Danske reiterated a previous statement that a fine is likely to be material.

The announcement is more bad news for shareholders. Last week, Danske cut its 2022 outlook by 3 billion kroner ($410 million), saying volatile market conditions and rising interest rates meant net income will now be in the range of 10 to 12 billion kroner. But the Copenhagen-based bank gave no hint of what the impact would be, if any, on dividends.

Danske had planned to gradually pay out 2021 dividends over the course of this year, but shelved the first-quarter installment. In an April announcement, it cited negotiations with Danish and US authorities to end the money laundering scandal that has dogged the bank for more than four years.

Danske has been shoring up capital in anticipation of material fines, after revealing that its Estonian unit had been used for years to launder money from former Soviet states, including Russia. It has called suspicious a large chunk of about $200 billion in transactions. Penalties could reach $2.5 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.

The scandal, among the worst to hit Europe’s banking industry, sent Danske shares down by more than half and led to firings across the organization. Chief Executive Officer Carsten Egeriis is the bank’s fourth in as many years.

