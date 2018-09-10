(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S has now become one of Europe’s worst performing financial firms as the market balks at a lack of transparency around the lender’s money laundering scandal.

At Kepler Capital Markets, the situation has prompted analyst Robin Rane to announce he’s “throwing in the towel” and no longer advising clients to buy Danske shares. At Svenska Handelsbanken AB, analysts say they’re reviewing their buy recommendation because they “do not have enough visibility” around the case. Jyske Bank analyst Simon Madsen calls it a “black box.”

Investors in Denmark’s biggest bank appear to be losing their nerve. Last week was the worst for its share price since July, bringing the decline in its market value this year to almost 30 percent. Only Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG have performed worse in the period.

After months of promising to deliver a report this month, Danske said late Monday afternoon that its investigations into the operations at the center of the scandal are almost complete, and it will release the conclusions on Sept. 19.

The announcement did little to resuscitate the stock, and losses continued as a number of equity analysts expressed concerns about the case.

Rane at Kepler said lessons learned from other banks dealing with similar allegations of financial crime “show us that banks with large potential contingent liabilities do not outperform while the case is ongoing.”

Danske is the target of criminal investigations in Denmark and Estonia after its operations in the Baltic country were allegedly used to launder as much as $9 billion in funds, mostly from Russia, between 2007 and 2015. The bank, which may face fines of as much as $800 million according to Bloomberg analyst surveys, has said it won’t comment until the internal probe is ready later this month.

Last week, Chairman Ole Andersen acknowledged that the amounts of money potentially linked to the laundering scandal appear to be bigger than first thought, but said only “verified facts” should be taken seriously.

That followed a Wall Street Journal report on Friday that as much as $150 billion flowed through the Estonian unit during the years in question. Danske has declined to comment on that figure, but cautioned against reading too much into it. Not all transactions are likely to be suspicious, according to analysts.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Borgen, who was head of international banking at Danske while the some of laundering was allegedly taking place, has publicly apologized for not acting sooner. But speculation is growing that he may need to step down. According to a Bloomberg survey of nine analysts conducted before the Wall Street Journal report, the likelihood of Borgen continuing until the end of this year is about 50 percent. By the end of 2019, the analysts put the probability at about 40 percent.

Some investors have already decided to take a step back from Danske Bank as the laundering case grows. MP Pension, which has about $20 billion in assets under management, said over the summer that it has put the bank on its blacklist, halting all purchases in its shares.

ATP, which oversees more than $120 billion and is also a Danske investor, is “discontent with the lack of urgency the board has displayed in initiating the investigation.”

“They should have acted more promptly acknowledging the severity of this case right away,” Stephan Ghisler-Solvang, head of communications at the fund, said in an email.

At the government level, Business Minister Rasmus Jarlov says the evidence available points to the likelihood that “criminal acts” were committed in connection with the Danske case. He also says the European Union needs to learn lessons from the scandal.

