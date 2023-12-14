(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S analysts see Norges Bank delivering its first interest-rate cut next June, later than the analysts previously forecast, with a total of five rate cuts expected in 2024.

The projected cuts will leave borrowing costs at 3.25% at the end of next year, Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, Frank Jullum and Jens Peter Sorensen said in a note to clients. They had previously said the first reduction would come in March, and had predicted a total of four moves next year to lower the key rate.

“We expect that most central other banks will deliver the first rate cuts in first half of 2024 as growth and inflation continues to slow,” Danske analysts said. “In addition to a weaker domestic outlook and lower inflation, we expect this will allow Norges Bank to cut rates no later than June.”

They added “there is still a decent probability” that the first rate cut could come in March or May. Norges Bank said on Thursday that the benchmark rate will be around the current 4.5% until autumn 2024, “before gradually moving down.”

