(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S shares declined after Denmark’s largest lender reported slightly weaker-than-forecast net interest income, worrying investors over the pace of its recovery after its money laundering scandal.

The Copenhagen-based bank’s net interest income — or the difference Danske earns from lending and pays for deposits — rose 14% from a year earlier to 9.14 billion kroner ($1.32 billion).

The metric was underpinned by an increase in lending to business customers and continually good demand for products from personal customers in Denmark, it said in a statement Friday. Yet, it was a slight miss compared with what analysts tracked by Bloomberg had expected, at 9.27 billion kroner and close to a flat development from the prior quarter.

Net interest income rose “only marginally from the level in 4Q, which we see as a concern for our more positive call on the development for the rest of the year,” Jyske Bank analyst Anders Haulund Vollesen said in a note.

Return on equity amounted to 12.9% in the period. The lender’s profitability has recovered after it closed the door to a money laundering scandal that has cost it billions of dollars. As a result, Danske has also this year been able to start its first share buy-back program in six years.

The lender’s net interest income shrunk for the first time in almost three years in the final three months of 2023. Analysts, however, expected a rebound this quarter as the bank uses interest hedges that have been a headwind and may be about to turn into a tailwind.

Chief Executive Carsten Egeriis said on an analyst call that he expects net interest income to top out around the third quarter of this year. But investors seemed unconvinced and shares fell 4.7% as of 10:23 a.m. in Copenhagen, while an index of European bank stocks climbed.

Danske’s net income advanced by 9% in the quarter from a year earlier, to 5.63 billion kroner, slightly ahead of analysts’ estimate of 5.56 billion kroner.

“Overall, our income increased, supported by good customer activity throughout our business, our sustained focus on efficiency kept costs down, and strong credit quality resulted in modest loan impairments,” Egeriis said in a statement.

The bank reiterated its 2024 outlook for a net profit of 20-22 billion kroner and operating expenses in the range of 26-26.5 billion kroner.

(Adds shares from first paragraph, analyst comment in fourth)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.