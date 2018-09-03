(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S said it is in the process of finalizing an internal investigation into allegations its Estonian operations were used to launder billions of dollars in illicit funds.

“The matter is very complex, and no conclusion as to the number of suspicious customers or transactions -- or indeed the extent of potential money laundering -- can be drawn from any individual pieces of information taken out of context,” the Copenhagen-based bank said late on Monday.

Danske said the comment was in response to an article published by the Financial Times, in which it is stated that as much as $30 billion flowed through the bank’s Estonian branch in a single year. The FT said it based its report on a draft by Promontory Financial that it says had been commissioned by Danske, and notes that the amount doesn’t necessarily reflect money that was laundered.

“I believe that it is in everybody’s interest that conclusions are drawn on the basis of verified and complete facts,” Danske Chairman Ole Andersen said in an email to Bloomberg. “The investigations are currently being finalized, and we look forward to sharing the conclusions.”

Aside from its own internal probe, Danske is the target of criminal investigations in Denmark and Estonia amid allegations that as much as $9 billion in illicit funds, mostly from Russia, was funneled through the bank’s Tallinn branch between 2007 and 2015. The story was first broken by the Berlingske newspaper, which focused on suspicious transactions at Danske’s Estonian unit.

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Levring in Copenhagen at plevring1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.