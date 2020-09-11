(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S said some staff, including managers, have long been aware of a number of the debt collection issues that resulted in up to 15,000 clients being overcharged.

The bank, which is still being investigated separately for money laundering, said on Friday it has submitted a report to its watchdog in Copenhagen as it tries to deal with the fallout of its latest scandal.

Danske “deeply regrets” the mistakes made, it said in a statement, in which it also revealed that people at “different levels of the organization, including managers,” knew about the issues for years.

“But despite efforts to address the problems, the underlying errors were never properly seen to,” Danske said.

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority launched an investigation into Danske last week, and said the bank may have misled the watchdog regarding its efforts to fix errors in its debt collection system. The FSA has now involved the police in its probe, and the bank’s conduct has been condemned by the government.

Danske Bank’s chief executive, Chris Vogelzang, said management has also identified a number of additional problems, which it’s investigating as it tries to get a full overview of the extent of the errors and how to handle them.

These include potential mistakes in how much the bank charged clients on overdue debt payments, as well as incorrect records of clients’ taxes.

The new cases, “and possibly others,” mean that more clients might be affected, Danske said.

